Intento Launches Intento Translator for Salesforce ServiceCloud

Intento, a machine translation and generative artificial intelligence platform provider, today launched the Intento Translator for Salesforce Service Cloud on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Intento Translator for Salesforce Service Cloud enables chat agents to speak in the customer's native language when responding to real-time support desk inquiries in Salesforce. Using machine translation and generative AI, Intento detects the language of the customer and agent and translates it into the language each is using, while keeping the desired tone of voice.

With this integration, Intento users can now do the following:

Scale multilingual support across time zones with more control over translations.

Ensure higher-quality translations using customer and agent feedback to improve the quality of future translations and the style, tone, and vocabulary used. Users can add context, style guides, tone of voice, or other parameters, such as gender control, to improve the output.

Respond with high-quality answers in real time.

Respond consistently in your brand voice with terminology and glossary support for industry- or brand-specific terms.