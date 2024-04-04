Quantum Metric Launches Felix AI

Quantum Metric, a digital analytics platform provider, has launched a suite of products to enhance digital understanding across the customer lifecycle. Central to this release is Felix AI, Quantum Metric's new generative artificial intelligence-powered session summarization, powered by Google Cloud's Gemini Pro.

"We are very excited about the launch of Felix AI, harnessing the power of Google Gemini to provide clarity to the areas of the digital experience that have the greatest impact," said Paul Tepfenhart, global director of retail industries at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Quantum Metric has built a genAI-powered product that takes their deep customer-centric data set and helps their customers accelerate their AI strategy. In the hands of digital leaders, Felix AI enables customers to transform the way teams analyze and empathize with the customer opportunities."

In addition to basic summaries, with Felix AI users can also dig into the details of an individual's experience through Felix's prompt, which enables them to ask clarifying questions.

With a flexible API, Felix AI can be extended to the following channels and use cases:

Direct integrations into VoC feedback received via text, email or even Slack, giving immediate context on customer feedback.

Role-based summaries, including support for the call center, where agents can now instantly understand customers' issues before they've explained them.

Outside of the introduction of Felix AI, Quantum Metric's spring release includes the following three new products to support the entire customer lifecycle and further democratize data across teams:

Interactions, reimagined to include heatmaps and zoning to optimize the layout and content of top pages; also included are improved capabilities when it comes to saving, sharing and collaborating on projects.

User Analytics, enabling digital organizations to go beyond individual sessions to understand how users behave over time. With new data visualizations, like retention and churn analysis, digital teams can dig deeper into what is attracting and detracting repeat visits across web and mobile apps.

Lightning Analytics to monitor, diagnose, and optimize critical workflows and operational apps built on Salesforce Lightning.