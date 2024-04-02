Salesforce Introduces Einstein Copilot for Tableau

Salesforce today released the beta version of Einstein Copilot for Tableau to help users explore data with artificial intelligence assistance.

With Einstein Copilot for Tableau, users can dive deep into their data, using Tableau's analytical engine through natural language to query and derive rich insights from data sources like spreadsheets, cloud and on-premises data warehouses, and Salesforce Data Cloud. It even suggests questions to users based on business data and metadata.

Einstein Copilot for Tableau also leverages the Einstein Trust Layer to help protect data and limit exposure to third-party models.

Following Salesforce's recent introduction of Einstein Copilot, Tableau's new AI assistant is designed for analytical use cases. Einstein Copilot for Tableau features include the following:

Recommended Questions, guiding users to interesting potential areas of insight.

Conversational Data Exploration, allowing users to search for insight without losing the context of their previous questions.

Guided Calculation Creation for metrics and key performance indicators when analyzing data that often demands learning complex calculation syntax.