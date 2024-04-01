Salesforce Updates Commerce Cloud
Salesforce has added five innovations to the Salesforce Commerce Cloud that are helping B2B and enterprise commerce companies drive efficiency and revenue with artificial intelligence and data at the forefront. These additions include the following:
- Einstein Copilot for B2B Buyers, a customizable, conversational generative AI assistant that lets B2B buyers use plain language prompts and photos to identify products, receive personalized recommendations, and engage in nuanced conversations. In addition, with Einstein Copilot, buyers can add recommended items to their carts and complete transactions within the same digital channel.
- AI-driven Goal Setting and Recommendations that allow sellers to establish growth targets and business goals, such as enhancing margins or boosting average order value, right inside of Commerce Cloud. Then, leveraging data and insights derived from Salesforce Data Cloud, sellers can receive actionable, AI-powered recommendations for achieving these goals.
- Generative SEO Metadata Optimization with Einstein to develop search engine optimization recommendations that sellers can use to modify the titles and descriptions of their products that are displayed on search engine result pages and browser tabs.
- Enterprise Scale Carts and Split Shipments that allow businesses to support up to 2,000 line items in a single cart for large-volume B2B transactions and split a single order into multiple delivery addresses or shipping speeds based on distribution needs.
- Native Merchant Services, with shipping, tax, and checkout integrated directly in Commerce Cloud.
"B2B businesses grow with Commerce Cloud because it delivers on the trust, agility, and innovation customers need to win in the AI era," said Michael Affronti, senior vice president and general manager of Commerce Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "With trusted AI capabilities embedded across every buyer touchpoint, integrated data from Salesforce Data Cloud that powers AI, automation, and insights, and one of the most robust partner ecosystems in the world, Commerce Cloud is helping B2B companies drive stronger customer relationships and profitable growth every day."