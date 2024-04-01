Salesforce Updates Commerce Cloud

Salesforce has added five innovations to the Salesforce Commerce Cloud that are helping B2B and enterprise commerce companies drive efficiency and revenue with artificial intelligence and data at the forefront. These additions include the following:

"B2B businesses grow with Commerce Cloud because it delivers on the trust, agility, and innovation customers need to win in the AI era," said Michael Affronti, senior vice president and general manager of Commerce Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "With trusted AI capabilities embedded across every buyer touchpoint, integrated data from Salesforce Data Cloud that powers AI, automation, and insights, and one of the most robust partner ecosystems in the world, Commerce Cloud is helping B2B companies drive stronger customer relationships and profitable growth every day."