Route Integrates with Klaviyo, Salesforce, Status, Recharge, and Zendesk,

Route, a post-purchase package tracking and protection solutions provider, has integrated with Klaviyo, Recharge, Salesforce, Status, and Zendesk.

The Zendesk integration enables support teams to see Route claim details directly within the CX solution, agent dashboard, or customer ticket.

The Status integration merges Route tracking information and claims resolution in Status.

The Klaviyo integration ensures Route tracking information is automatically pulled into all order email communications.

The integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud Cartridge brings Route into the checkout process, streamlining order protection and tracking.

The Recharge integration ensures subscription orders are protected every time they ship.