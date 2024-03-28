InfoSum and Experian Partner on Automotive Ad Solution
InfoSum, a data collaboration platform provider, and Experian, a global information services company, have partnered to create a solution that enables automotive companies to securely access insights about in-market or current vehicle owners, extend match rates, and improve targeting by connecting directly to consumers with a high propensity to purchase a vehicle.
Built around Experian's identity graph and InfoSum's data clean room technology, auto companies can access Experian’s more than 750 off-the-shelf syndicated audience segments covering 900 million registered vehicles in the United States and Canada. This predictive ownership data on various criteria, such as fuel type, make and model, and vehicle price, provides insights on consumers planning to buy in the next six months.
With InfoSum's platform, all data remains fully obfuscated, aggregated, and protected.
This new initiative from InfoSum and Experian furthers our shared commitment to deliver private collaboration solutions to meet the needs of marketers. In the highly dynamic automotive industry, this collaboration enables brands to enrich data sets and execute campaigns using continuous updates," said Lauren Wetzel, chief operating officer of InfoSum, in a statement. "Through InfoSum's platform, auto brands can now target in-market buyers while fully empowering their agencies and data science teams with protected access to campaign analytics."
"The importance of privacy-first collaboration platforms has never been greater, with third-party cookie deprecation underway. Experian is deeply committed to privacy-compliant and future-proofed targeting," said Erik Hjermstad, vice president of automotive product management at Experian, in a statement. "InfoSum's privacy-enhancing technology combined with Experian's identity resolution and auto data solutions give marketers the power to match, discover, and explore critical auto consumer detail, maximizing campaign performance without exposing any [personally identificable information]."
