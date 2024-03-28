InfoSum and Experian Partner on Automotive Ad Solution

InfoSum, a data collaboration platform provider, and Experian, a global information services company, have partnered to create a solution that enables automotive companies to securely access insights about in-market or current vehicle owners, extend match rates, and improve targeting by connecting directly to consumers with a high propensity to purchase a vehicle.

Built around Experian's identity graph and InfoSum's data clean room technology, auto companies can access Experian’s more than 750 off-the-shelf syndicated audience segments covering 900 million registered vehicles in the United States and Canada. This predictive ownership data on various criteria, such as fuel type, make and model, and vehicle price, provides insights on consumers planning to buy in the next six months.

With InfoSum's platform, all data remains fully obfuscated, aggregated, and protected.