Vonage Adds Advanced GenAI Capabilities to Conversational Commerce Offering

Vonage, a provider of cloud communications technology, has launched generative AI for Vonage Conversational Commerce, powered by Jumper.ai.

Leveraging advanced generative artificial intelligence capabilities integrated with its Conversational Commerce solution, Vonage is helping businesses create real-time and personalized connections with customers across platforms. These generative AI-powered updates to the Vonage Conversational Commerce solution include a marketing template content generator, live chat assistance, and intuitive knowledge base inquiries for agent, marketing and customer support teams.

Core to these new generative AI-powered capabilities is an AI-powered assistance in live chat interactions, helping agents tailor responses in real time. A rephrasing functionality allows agents to refine their tone and responses.

Also included in this new offering is a content generator for crafting WhatsApp-based marketing templates. Vonage Conversational Commerce users can now initiate WhatsApp referral campaigns right from the dashboard.

AI-powered answers through the offering's knowledge base allow an AI bot to interpret user queries, parse through knowledge base documents and answer user queries directly.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand for integrated AI capabilities that can easily be expanded across platforms as businesses recognize the efficiency and customization possibilities that generative AI offers," said Savinay Berry, executive vice president of product and engineering at Vonage, in a statement. "By integrating state-of-the-art generative AI capabilities with our Conversational Commerce solution, we are empowering users to generate creative content, automate tasks, and improve the overall user experience."

Vonage has also launched Conversational Commerce APIs to enable third-party applications to connect with the Jumper.ai dashboard and deliver conversational marketing and commerce capabilities via its integration with leading customer engagement platforms, such as MoEngage and Salesforce Marketing Cloud.