Uniphore Adds AI Capabilities to U-Analyze

Uniphore has upgraded its U-Analyze analytics solution, releasing a generative artificial intelligence-fueled version capable of drawing from customer conversations across text, voice, and video to improve customer experiences and agent performance.

Bolstered by Uniphore's X-Platform, U-Analyze works seamlessly with U-Capture to analyze conversational data in real time and generate unique AI-driven insights. The insights, along with the automated and manual coaching capabilities, allow companies to continuously improve customer experiences and engagement. Ultimately, U-Analyze will help enterprises predict and adapt to customer and market needs.