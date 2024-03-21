SugarCRM Partners with Mediafly

SugarCRM has partnered with Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement and content management solutions, to launch Mediafly for Sugar, which equips customer-facing teams with content and analytics.

Mediafly for Sugar provides sales reps with the tools to prepare and discover content, share it with customers, and better understand how customers engage with the information. The solution leverages advanced artificial intelligence to track and optimize content performance, customer meetings, sales content interactions, and sales performance. Customer engagement scoring evaluates customers' interest in the content, while analytics-based insights drive next-best actions. Additionally, gaining insights such as the most used, viewed, or shared content, allows teams to map marketing assets back to pipeline results.

The solution enables organizations to manage sales content at scale. consumable through any device, via online and offline channels and supporting all content formats and syncs content and engagement analytics directly to SugarCRM.