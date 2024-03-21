SugarCRM Partners with Mediafly
SugarCRM has partnered with Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement and content management solutions, to launch Mediafly for Sugar, which equips customer-facing teams with content and analytics.
Mediafly for Sugar provides sales reps with the tools to prepare and discover content, share it with customers, and better understand how customers engage with the information. The solution leverages advanced artificial intelligence to track and optimize content performance, customer meetings, sales content interactions, and sales performance. Customer engagement scoring evaluates customers' interest in the content, while analytics-based insights drive next-best actions. Additionally, gaining insights such as the most used, viewed, or shared content, allows teams to map marketing assets back to pipeline results.
The solution enables organizations to manage sales content at scale. consumable through any device, via online and offline channels and supporting all content formats and syncs content and engagement analytics directly to SugarCRM.
"Today's buyers are more informed; they interact with salespeople much later in the buying cycle; and they expect information on demand tailored to their specific business needs," said Clint Oram, SugarCRM's chief strategy officer and co-founder, in a statement. "Sugar and Mediafly provide a one-stop shop for sales, buyer, and partner enablement content, all surfaced directly within Sugar, for a seamless experience that empowers buyers and sellers with the right content at the right time."
"It's becoming increasingly challenging for sellers to generate and serve up content that is timely, brand-compliant, and which meets the needs of customers throughout the sales cycle," saidTony Kavadas, Mediafly's chief partner officer, in a statement. "Mediafly seamlessly integrates with the Sugar platform to help customer-facing teams collaborate, predict, assess, engage, and execute better across the customer lifecycle, all from a single interface."