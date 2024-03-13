Salesforce Unveils Einstein 1 Field Service Edition

Salesforce today introduced the Einstein 1 Field Service Edition, a streamlined package for field service organizations that helps deliver increased operational efficiency and technician productivity.

Now, with access to real-time data and artificial intelligence in the field, every technician can get summaries of unified knowledge, including product manuals, past appointment data, asset history, and key customer information, to help increase first-time-fix rates and transform field service appointments into revenue opportunities.

Included in the Einstein 1 Field Service Edition is Salesforce's Einstein Copilot Beta to assist workers and automate tasks while on-site. This customizable, conversational, generative AI assistant for CRM can answer questions, provide tailored pre-work briefings, and generate work summaries.

Einstein 1 Field Service Edition leverages the full power of Salesforce for Field Service.The suite includes the following:

Data Cloud, which connects, unifies, and harmonizes all data in one place.

Appointment Assistant, which allows customers to self-schedule appointments, see when their mobile worker is on the way, and call technicians directly if needed.

Slack, which lets field service professionals help boost first-time-fix rates by tapping into the expertise of colleagues throughout the organization.

Visual Remote Assistant, which lets agents or remote technicians see what the customer sees via video session.

Einstein Copilot for Mobile Workers, which enables technicians to ask an AI assistant to generate a job summary that they can review and share with customers at the end of a field visit.