Salesforce Launches Pro Suite

Salesforce today released Pro Suite, a flexible, scalable, all-in-one offering to help small businesses get started and scale with CRM.

Pro Suite is powered by Salesforce's Einstein 1 Platform and Data Cloud and expands on Salesforce's Starter Suite, which includes guided onboarding, reporting templates, pre-built dashboards, and built-in artificial intelligence to help small businesses get the most out of their CRM. Starter Suite also allows employees to handle key tasks quickly, like tracking sales leads, managing customer service cases, sending customer emails, collecting direct payments, and more.

Pro Suite offers a seamless growth path from Starter Suite with tools to support more complex business processes. In addition to the functionality of Starter Suite, Pro Suite provides advanced features and more customization, such as Forecast Management, Direct Payment Links, In-App and Web Messaging, Custom Apps and Objects, Flow Automation, access to AppExchange, and live chat for customer service.

Pro Suite helps businesses do the following:

Increase lead generation with campaign templates, content personalization, and performance analytics.

Drive faster sales with forecasting, quoting, and direct online payments.

Answer customer questions with chat and messaging capabilities available on customer websites and apps.

Pro Suite is priced at $100 per user per month