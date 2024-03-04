Salesforce Introduces Einstein Copilot

Salesforce last week introduced Einstein Copilot, a customizable, conversational, and generative artificial intelligence assistant for CRM.

Einstein Copilot enables Salesforce users to generate responses using their own private and trusted data while maintaining strict data governance and without expensive AI model training. Einstein Copilot can answer questions, summarize content, create new content, interpret complex conversations, and dynamically automate tasks, all from a single user experience embedded directly within Salesforce's CRM applications. This is made possible by combining a conversational user interface, a foundational large language model, and trusted company data.

"AI is the single most important moment in the history of our industry. It will deepen customer relationships, increase productivity, and drive higher margins at every company," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce, in a statement. "Our new Einstein Copilot brings together an amazing intuitive interface for interacting with AI, world-class AI models, and, above all, deep integration of the data and metadata needed to benefit from AI. Einstein Copilot is the only copilot with the ability to truly understand what is going on with your customer relationships."

Einstein Copilot capabilities include the following:

Grounding prompts in Data Cloud: Einstein Copilot grounds its responses with trusted business data from Data Cloud to provide context to outputs.

A library of out-of-the-box actions, pre-programmed capabilities, automated responses, and business tasks. Actions can be combined to execute dynamic multi-step plans.

Customizations to accomplish specific sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT tasks, ensuring company and industry policies are applied. Copilot Builder can create custom actions for Einstein Copilot, Prompt Builder activates custom prompts in the flow of work, and Model Builder uses proprietary AI models to power custom Einstein Copilot functionality.

Reasoning engine to interpret intent and choose the best action, analyzing the full context of the user's prompt, determining the actions or series of actions to take, and generating the output. It can then update the information across multiple systems with MuleSoft and Salesforce Flow.

Privacy and security measures provided by the Einstein Trust Layer, part of the Einstein 1 Platform that performs functions like masking personally identifiable information, scoring outputs for toxicity, and helping to protect information from unauthorized access and data breaches through zero-data retention.

Using natural language prompts, salespeople can accelerate deal closures by summarizing records or generating customized communications to provide more personalized client engagement. Customer service and field service agents can streamline case resolution and boost customer satisfaction by surfacing relevant answers, offers, and data from disparate systems. Financial service companies can simplify client onboarding and craft personalized financial plans by automating data collection and analysis, enabling advisors to dedicate more time to client relationships and strategic advice.