Folloze Launches Website Engager

Folloze, creator of the no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), today released Folloze Website Engager, a toolkit that turns company website visits into personalized experiences that generate first-party engagement insights. It also provides a launchpad to accelerate the full digital buyer journey and boost demand generation performance.

Folloze Website Engager will include the company's recently introduced Folloze GeneratorAI capability, built within Folloze AI, the company's growing suite of AI tools.

Folloze Website Engager puts the right content and messaging in place to capture attention and advance customers through their digital journeys. With it, marketers can extend their Folloze campaigns by embedding boards and content from boards directly into websites. Those boards can be dynamically personalized to customer persona, stage in the life cycle, and account without coding or web developer time. Additionally, they can leverage first-party data for personalization to resonate with each persona's unique requirements and buyer journey stage.

Folloze Website Engager also enables marketers to include a call-to-action that is appropriate for the buying stage, and orchestrate multithreaded touch with the buying committee to extend interactions.

To ensure marketing and sales are aligned, marketers can arm sales development teams or account executives with a follow up playbook based on engagement level insights identified by Folloze Website Engager. The sales team can also send prospects directly to specific assets or website pages powered by Folloze.

Additionally, Folloze reporting features make it easy to review engagement and conversion metrics captured by Folloze Website Engager. Users can connect Folloze data to their 360 marketing dashboards.