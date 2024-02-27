ServiceNow Expands Partnership with NVIDIA to Offer Telco-Specific GenAI

ServiceNow and NVIDIA are broadening their relationship with the introduction of telco-specific generative artificial intelligence solutions to elevate service experiences.

The first solution, Now Assist for Telecommunications Service Management (TSM), is built on the Now Platform and uses NVIDIA AI to help boost agent productivity, speed time to resolution, and enhance customer experiences.

"GenAI is a game-changer for telcos looking to boost productivity, improve customer experiences, and drive cost savings with its ability to learn and improve with each use," said Rohit Batra, general manager and vice president for telecom, media, and tech at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Together, ServiceNow and NVIDIA will help telcos realize unprecedented business value and impact, fast. This is just the beginning of a large-scale transformation for the industry, and we're excited to be at the forefront." "The telco industry is rapidly evolving as AI makes its mark on enterprises everywhere," said Chris Penrose, global head of business development for telco at NVIDIA, in a statement. "Our partnership with ServiceNow will help telcos leverage genAI to tackle their unique challenges and build better, stronger, more efficient experiences."

Many features within Now Assist are powered by ServiceNow fine-tuned large language models, as well as served using NVIDIA Triton Inference Server and customized with NVIDIA NeMo, both included with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. Use cases include the following:

Customer Care: GenAI-powered chat summarization and agent assist capabilities.

Service Assurance with a streamlined understanding of incidents. GenAI helps decipher technical jargon, distill complex information into clear, concise summaries.

ServiceNow and NVIDIA plan to build out additional telco-specific genAI use cases.