SheerID Launches Marketing Hub and DataConnectors

SheerID, a provider of identity verification solutions for commerce, has launched Marketing Hub and Data Connectors, two capabilities that drive customer acquisition and retention for consumer brands.

Marketing Hub provides a curated marketplace of data-driven marketing products, agency services, and earned media solutions to drive awareness and accurately engage highly valued communities. DataConnectors take the first-party data provided by consumers and verified by SheerID and streams it into more than 400 martech solutions, such as business intelligence, CRM, and customer data platform systems for personalized marketing.

Marketing Hub provides access to specialized agency packages through partnerships with Refuel Agency and The Campus Agency, with options for full-service digital and social marketing campaigns, branded content, and video to students, teachers, military veterans, and military service members.

SheerID has also partnered with leading data partners to provide opt-in consumer data lists that can be used for omnichannel campaigns, including email, social media, direct mail, and ad platforms. Currently, audience targeting lists are available in the United States for college students and the military and can be tailored to fit companies' ideal customer profiles.

DataConnectors in the SheerID platform help marketers by instantly streaming opt-in, verified customer data to more than 400 marketing solutions, including Salesforce, Adobe, AWS, and many others. DataConnectors enable marketers to add this first-party data to customer profiles for personalized messaging. It can also be connected directly to reporting systems like Tableau and Google Analytics and engagement platforms like Marketo, Braze and HubSpot.