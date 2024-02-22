Salesforce Launches Tableau Pulse

Salesforce has launched Tableau Pulse, a generative artificial intelligence and analytics solution included for free with all Tableau Cloud editions and Embedded Analytics solutions.;

Tableau Pulse uses generative AI to surface insights in both natural language and visual formats. The AI runs through Salesforce's Einstein Trust Layer, a secure AI architecture natively built into the Salesforce Platform.

New features included in the latest release of Tableau Pulse include the following:

Tableau Pulse Insights Platform, which automatically detects drivers, trends, contributors, and outliers for specific metrics. Using natural language and supporting visual explanations to summarize these insights, Pulse can help marketers identify trends over time, determine whether these metrics fall within or outside the anticipated range, and provide recommendations to help them hit their goals.

Tableau Pulse on Mobile, which proactively provides users with data insights in natural language directly on their mobile devices, including Tableau Mobile, Slack, and email.

Tableau Pulse Slack Digest, which shares AI-generated summaries and contextual insights about key metrics in a preferred Slack channel using the Tableau for Slack app.

Tableau Pulse Metrics Layer, which helps analysts create standard metric definitions, a set of metadata that establishes meaning and business context of a metric. Tableau Pulse ensures that there is only one metric definition for a set of metadata, providing a single source of truth for customers.

Salesforce also updated the Tableau Cloud analytics platform with visual segment creation, which gives data analysts a way to create segments in Data Cloud, directly from their visual data exploration within Tableau. Also included in the update is expanded data storage up to one terabyte and up to five terabytes with Advanced Management