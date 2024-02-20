Salesforce Launches Marketing Cloud Growth

Salesforce today launched Marketing Cloud Growth, a new edition of Marketing Cloud to help small businesses drive growth with CRM, artificial intelligence, and data.

Marketing Cloud Growth connects marketing automation with sales, service, and commerce, all built on Salesforce's Einstein 1 customer platform.

With Marketing Cloud Growth, small businesses will be able to tap into the power of Data Cloud directly within their flow of work to connect their marketing, sales, service, and commerce teams on one platform. They can also do the following:

Segment audiences faster by using natural language prompts.

Automatically generate campaign briefs, segments, landing pages, and other content using natural language prompts and pre-built templates.

Personalize customer relationships with unified profiles that power every marketing, sales, service, and commerce experience across email, mobile, and in-person engagements.

Optimize campaign performance with real-time reporting, dashboards, and AI-powered insights.

"Marketers want to use AI to fuel creativity, drive efficiency, and grow their businesses but often lack the necessary data for accurate, trustworthy results. By bringing CRM, AI, and data together in one place, these innovations empower businesses to deliver the compelling connected experiences customers expect," said Steve Hammond, executive vice president and general manager of Marketing Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement.

In addition, Salesforce unveiled that marketers can get started with Data Cloud at no cost.