Optimizely Integrates with Writer

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, has integrated the Optimizely Content Marketing Platform and Optimizely One with Writer, a generative AI platform. The integratiopn enables joint customers to harness industry-specific large language modelss to develop content.

The integration will leverage the Palmyra Writer-built family of large language models to enhance AI-powered content generation capabilities and chat features across Optimizely applications. Palmyra LLMs are coupled with the Writer-built graph-based RAG Knowledge Graph, AI guardrails to enforce brand and compliance rules, and a flexible application layer that serves a wide range of use cases.