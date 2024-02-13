Optimizely Integrates with Writer
Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, has integrated the Optimizely Content Marketing Platform and Optimizely One with Writer, a generative AI platform. The integratiopn enables joint customers to harness industry-specific large language modelss to develop content.
The integration will leverage the Palmyra Writer-built family of large language models to enhance AI-powered content generation capabilities and chat features across Optimizely applications. Palmyra LLMs are coupled with the Writer-built graph-based RAG Knowledge Graph, AI guardrails to enforce brand and compliance rules, and a flexible application layer that serves a wide range of use cases.
"Optimizely is proud to offer secure, powerful AI tools that give users much-needed certainty amidst the surge of generative AI solutions on the market today," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely, in a statement. "While we are continuing to invest in our own AI capabilities across Optimizely One, we see the immense value of providing customers access to Writer's industry-specific LLMs to enhance content creation and deliver great digital experiences."
"We are thrilled to partner with Optimizely on this integration to bring real generative AI value to enterprises ," said May Habib, CEO of Writer, in a statement. "Offering mutual customers access to capabilities that deliver seamless AI content generation and the best-in-class user experience, will empower organizations to infuse AI into all of their business processes and maximize efficiencies."