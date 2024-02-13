Conversica Adds Contextual Response Generation to Conversica Chat

Conversica, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions for enterprise revenue teams, has added Contextual Response Generation to its Conversica Chat solution, leveraging GPT and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) capabilities for a dynamic, brand-safe web chat experience.

The new release delivers brand-specific conversations while also incorporating safeguards against unintended responses and AI hallucinations. It is trained solely on customer data and leverages RAG capabilities to use customer-specific data, delivering dynamic chat conversations that qualify leads through natural human-like conversations.