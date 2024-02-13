Conversica Adds Contextual Response Generation to Conversica Chat
Conversica, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions for enterprise revenue teams, has added Contextual Response Generation to its Conversica Chat solution, leveraging GPT and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) capabilities for a dynamic, brand-safe web chat experience.
The new release delivers brand-specific conversations while also incorporating safeguards against unintended responses and AI hallucinations. It is trained solely on customer data and leverages RAG capabilities to use customer-specific data, delivering dynamic chat conversations that qualify leads through natural human-like conversations.
"Conversica continues to make significant advancements specifically for the larger enterprises that prioritize accurate brand representation and powerfully human exchanges at scale with human-like, dynamic, and contextually aware AI-driven conversations," said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica, in a statement. "Chat solutions have become ubiquitous in today's digital landscape. Yet, for Fortune 100 enterprises, leveraging generative AI-powered chat technologies has remained a complex challenge until now. Conversica Chat offers a client-specific, single-tenant solution that delivers regulatory compliant and seamless GPT experiences resulting in brand-safe conversations for enterprise revenue teams. We are ready to redefine how enterprises engage with AI-powered chat, setting a new standard for excellence in the most demanding environments.";