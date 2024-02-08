Medallia Adds Agile Research to Experience Cloud
Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, has launched Medallia Agile Research, a fully self-service advanced market research tool that will be fully integrated into Medallia Experience Cloud. This product will enable customer experience, research, and insights teams to leverage one unified platform to measure and analyze consumer, market and brand insights for a comprehensive view of the business ecosystem.
Designed for self-service, Medallia Agile Research enables researchers to conduct one-off surveys, competitive analysis, and brand/product research. Advanced statistical analysis enables researchers to go beyond simple analysis to get to the root of insights and recommend actions.
By integrating Agile Research within Medallia Experience Cloud, companies have ccess to millions of respondents worldwide in more than 80 languages through a third-party panel, with administration fully integrated in the platform.
"The introduction of Medallia Agile Research brings an intuitive, easy-to-use, self-service market research solution to companies who want to move quickly to conduct market and competitive research and iterate changes quickly without invalidating the historical data of their customer retention and customer experience platform. Now, companies get the best of both worlds directly in the Medallia platform, which is unique for experience management platforms," said Simonetta Turek, chief product officer of Medallia, in a statement. "The world's most trusted and admired brands already use Medallia to power their customer and employee experience programs, and by providing them a completely self-service tool in Agile Research, they can obtain cost savings by not having to leverage separate platforms for market research."