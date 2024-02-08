Medallia Adds Agile Research to Experience Cloud

Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, has launched Medallia Agile Research, a fully self-service advanced market research tool that will be fully integrated into Medallia Experience Cloud. This product will enable customer experience, research, and insights teams to leverage one unified platform to measure and analyze consumer, market and brand insights for a comprehensive view of the business ecosystem.

Designed for self-service, Medallia Agile Research enables researchers to conduct one-off surveys, competitive analysis, and brand/product research. Advanced statistical analysis enables researchers to go beyond simple analysis to get to the root of insights and recommend actions.

By integrating Agile Research within Medallia Experience Cloud, companies have ccess to millions of respondents worldwide in more than 80 languages through a third-party panel, with administration fully integrated in the platform.