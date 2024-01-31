Talkdesk Partners with BigCommerce

Talkdesk, a contact center solutions provider, has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, integrating the Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud with BigCommerce's e-commerce platform.

Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud unifies the customer journey across physical and digital channels to help retailers engage customers, automate common retail inquiries with intelligent bots, empower agents with prescriptive AI guidance, and uncover opportunities through AI-generated insights mined from contact center data. The pre-built integration with BigCommerce ensures real-time, bidirectional synchronization, enabling agents to access up-to-date customer, product, and order information, automate BigCommerce actions, and eliminate data re-entry.

"Customers expect easy, convenient, friendly, and fast service. Our Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud is an integrated customer experience platform purpose-built for brands to deliver unified, effortless, and personalized experiences," said Shannon Flanagan, general manager and vice president of retail and consumer goods at Talkdesk, in a statement. "Our new partnership with BigCommerce provides retailers with an out-of-the-box integration to do just that. It equips human and virtual agents with the information to quickly and accurately resolve customer inquiries, such as where is my order requests. The results are improved time-to-value, reduced total cost of ownership, better visibility, profitability, and happy customers and agents."