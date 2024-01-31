Aavenir Unveils Avy AI

Aavenir, a contract management solutions provider, has launched a generative artificial intelligence assistant, Avy AI, for legal and procurement teams.

Avy AI, powered by Aavenir's large language model and trained on thousands of contracts, helps legal and procurement teams comprehend contracts, decipher clauses, ask contracts questions, and more, for an enhanced connected contract management experience on the ServiceNow platform.

With Avy AI, users can generate safer clause language based on clause deviation summary, speed up contract negotiation, identify potential risks, and provide insights.They can also ask intent-based questions such as "Is this contract HIPAA compliant?" or "Can we terminate this contract immediately?" and simplify complex clause language from lengthy, verbose, and dense contracts into easy-to-understand English.