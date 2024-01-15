SymphonyAI Partners with Microsoft for Connected Retail

SymphonyAI, a provider of predictive and generative artificial intelligence technology, has teamed with Microsoft to bring retail AI software using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers worldwide.

SymphonyAI's retail applications combine predictive and generative AI capabilities on Azure. They are built on fine-tuned, retail-specific LLMs and use Azure OpenAI Service to provide insight into customer datasets and linked external sources.

The SymphonyAI Category Manager Copilot uses SymphonyAI's retail LLM capabilities, combining retail and CPG knowledge, processes, content, and customer segmentation to provide insights into current customer merchandising and sales data. As a result, the Category Manager Copilot understands the intent of users' questions to identify all performance-affecting factors in a product category and make recommendations about best actions to take. The copilot uses both text and graphics to communicate insights and summaries, guiding users through potential scenarios and assembling next steps.

The Demand Planner Copilot helps demand planners forecast optimized inventory quantities. The Demand Planner Copilot performs deep, rapid analysis to pinpoint the cause of increased or decreased demand and provides mitigation recommendations. When new items are introduced into the assortment with no demand history to inform the forecast, the Demand Planner Copilot indexes master item repositories to match attributes of like items.