SymphonyAI Partners with Microsoft for Connected Retail
SymphonyAI, a provider of predictive and generative artificial intelligence technology, has teamed with Microsoft to bring retail AI software using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers worldwide.
SymphonyAI's retail applications combine predictive and generative AI capabilities on Azure. They are built on fine-tuned, retail-specific LLMs and use Azure OpenAI Service to provide insight into customer datasets and linked external sources.
The SymphonyAI Category Manager Copilot uses SymphonyAI's retail LLM capabilities, combining retail and CPG knowledge, processes, content, and customer segmentation to provide insights into current customer merchandising and sales data. As a result, the Category Manager Copilot understands the intent of users' questions to identify all performance-affecting factors in a product category and make recommendations about best actions to take. The copilot uses both text and graphics to communicate insights and summaries, guiding users through potential scenarios and assembling next steps.
The Demand Planner Copilot helps demand planners forecast optimized inventory quantities. The Demand Planner Copilot performs deep, rapid analysis to pinpoint the cause of increased or decreased demand and provides mitigation recommendations. When new items are introduced into the assortment with no demand history to inform the forecast, the Demand Planner Copilot indexes master item repositories to match attributes of like items.
"Leading retailers and CPGs worldwide have enthusiastically greeted the SymphonyAI Retail Copilots, inspired by their power to leapfrog current technology with game-changing productivity, collaboration, accuracy, and connectedness," said Manish Choudhary, president of SymphonyAI's retail CPG division, in a statement. "At the end of the day, the copilots deliver the holy grail of retail effectiveness: increased customer engagement, enterprise-wide consistency localized for each store, and improved bottom-line results."
"SymphonyAI's retail solutions combine deep retail domain expertise with leading AI capabilities to deliver transformative, quantifiable business impact," said Kumar Abhimanyu, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at SymphonyAI, in a statement. "Exquisitely crafted to deliver success in today's challenging retail landscape, this innovative collaboration leverages predictive and generative AI on the Microsoft Azure platform to deliver a powerful productivity and efficiency boost for innovative retailers worldwide."
"Through integration with Azure OpenAI Service, SymphonyAI's retail applications will deliver measurable value to retailers and CPGs," said Keith Mercier, general manager of worldwide retail and consumer goods at Microsoft, in a statement. "Next-generation predictive and generative AI tools can help transform retail by enhancing operational efficiency and supporting end-to-end connectivity from the store to corporate. We look forward to continuing our work with SymphonyAI to bring transformational productivity, accuracy, and shopper engagement to the retail and CPG industries with generative AI."