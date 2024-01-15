Salesforce Launches Data and AI Innovations for Retail

Salesforce has added data and artificial intelligence-powered tools for retailers. With generative AI built into Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud, retail merchandisers and marketers can tap into generative tools with a real-time understanding of customer behavior and preferences.

These retail innovations are powered by Salesforce's Einstein 1 Platform, which connects seamlessly with retail or shopper data, integrating with large language models (LLMs) to ensure real-time context, brand voice consistency, data governance, and security.

"Companies that leverage their customers' data effectively to build trusted, connected commerce experiences will see stronger customer loyalty and profitability," said Jujhar Singh, executive vice president and general manager ofSalesforce Customer 360 Applications and Industries, in a statement. "Every business must focus on driving efficiency and growth with new integrated and AI-powered innovations that enable a faster path to purchase and greater customer satisfaction."

These new innovations include the following:

Einstein Copilot for Shoppers, a new extension of Einstein Copilot, is a consumer-facing version of the generative AI assistant that powers personalized conversations with shoppers. Customers can find products and make purchases using natural language interactions on retailers' channels, like digital storefronts and messaging apps.

Page Designer uses generative AI-powered natural language prompts to design, build, and customize ecommerce sites and pages.

Return Insights in Order Management analyzes data, looks at patterns in returns activity, and uses AI to prompt retailers to make product display changes that minimize future returns. It also uses sentiment analysis to assess commentary on product reviews and return reason codes to then recommend actions that address issues with specific products.

Inventory Insights gives digital retailers a clear view of available inventory so they can ensure products remain in stock.

Customer and Product Insights uses data from Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Data Cloud to help merchandisers better visualize trends, such as the top product bundles sold and the most engaged shopper demographics.

Global Promotion Management helps retailers bring together customer marketing and promotions data with predictive insights to forecast potential promotion revenue so they can coordinate pricing and rewards initiatives for both loyalty members and non-loyalty customers. Using guided setup with pre-defined promotion templates, marketers can define, launch, and distribute omnichannel promotions with discounts and loyalty rewards.

Referral Marketing helps companies launch referral programs and improve conversion with pre-built templates and a built-in Likely to Refer AI tool to identify customers with the highest likelihood of participating in referral programs. Companies can review trends and fine-tune promotions to create connected experiences across interactive email campaigns, landing pages, A/B testing, and send-time personalization.

Segment Creation helps retailers improve targeting and personalization using generative AI prompts, with trusted data from Data Cloud. Now, retailers can build new segments in minutes that can be activated across marketing, commerce, service touch points for tailored journeys, offers, and recommendations across the shopper experience.

Content Creation for Marketing Cloud Engagement helps retail marketers solve content bottlenecks in their campaign and personalization strategies. Using natural language prompts powered by generative AI grounded by first-party data within the Einstein Trust Layer, marketers can automatically create personalized on-brand visual content, email subject lines, and body copy at scale.

In addition to commerce and marketing AI product innovations Salesforce also announced a series of solutions for theft, media networks, employee productivity, and real estate that helps better manage operations and create new revenue streams.