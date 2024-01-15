Commercetools Launches Foundry
commercetools today launched commercetools Foundry, a composable commerce adoption program.
"Today, true composable commerce is a business imperative for retailers prioritizing their customers' experience, that are invested in the business' ability to adapt, and want to continuously increase growth opportunities. With commercetools Foundry, businesses can realize the benefits of our composable commerce even faster, easily unlocking opportunities for an increased competitive advantage," said Dirk Hoerig, co-founder and CEO of commercetools, in a statement.
commercetools Foundry includes the following:
- Blueprint for B2C Retail, step-by-step guidance around solution architecture, project planning, discovery, demo flow, and more.
- Best Practice Guides for harnessing the power of commercetools.
- AI-powered Developer Assistants to help engneering teams onboard, find answers to commercetools questions, and create practical demo codes for everyday use cases, such as generating an API client or adding to a cart.
- Store Launchpads a ready-to-use store with front-end components, out-of-the-box integrations, and back-end capabilities.;
- Expert Services, a selection of curated offerings for connecting commercetools knowledge and expertise with brand experts.
