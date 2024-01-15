Commercetools Launches Foundry

commercetools today launched commercetools Foundry, a composable commerce adoption program.

"Today, true composable commerce is a business imperative for retailers prioritizing their customers' experience, that are invested in the business' ability to adapt, and want to continuously increase growth opportunities. With commercetools Foundry, businesses can realize the benefits of our composable commerce even faster, easily unlocking opportunities for an increased competitive advantage," said Dirk Hoerig, co-founder and CEO of commercetools, in a statement.