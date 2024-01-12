Infobip Unveils AI Hub
Cloud communications platform provider Infobip has launched AI Hub to help businesses create conversational experiences across the whole customer journey.
Integrating advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and generative AI features with Infobip's core software-as-a-service (SaaS) portfolio, AI Hub enables businesses to build end-to-end conversational customer journeys for marketing, sales, or support without coding knowledge.
Infobip collaborated with Microsoft to develop AI Hub. Infobip integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT model through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.
With Infobip AI Hub, businesses can do the following:
- Use an AI copilot to help navigate the platform and fulfil and automate workflows, such as customer journey generation or marketing campaign development;
- Create the right campaigns across social media channels and email campaigns using generative AI to create the draft copy and visuals;
- Build loyalty through a smart nurture program, with advanced analytics, customer behavior, sentiment tracking, and churn prediction;
- Leverage AI client insights, giving detailed insights on their profile and predicting next actions;
- Assist agents with AI-analyzed insights, previous call summaries, and suggested replies; and
- Create conversational experiences in chatbots with virtual agents, trained and constrained on specific client datasets.
Businesses can use AI Hub as a full stack or component products to complement other tools, such as Salesforce and HubSpot.
"The customer journey is evolving from a fragmented experience across multiple channels to a conversational experience in one place. Cloud infrastructure, conversational chat apps, and generative AI now allow conversations between businesses and consumers, enriching customer experiences and consolidating disparate customer journeys into one seamless experience," said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip, in a statement. "To facilitate this transition, we have launched AI Hub, which provides an end-to-end platform across the full customer journey, integrating and upgrading current Infobip SaaS solutions with AI and connecting marketing with sales and support."