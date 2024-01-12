Infobip Unveils AI Hub

Cloud communications platform provider Infobip has launched AI Hub to help businesses create conversational experiences across the whole customer journey.

Integrating advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and generative AI features with Infobip's core software-as-a-service (SaaS) portfolio, AI Hub enables businesses to build end-to-end conversational customer journeys for marketing, sales, or support without coding knowledge.

Infobip collaborated with Microsoft to develop AI Hub. Infobip integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT model through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

With Infobip AI Hub, businesses can do the following:

Use an AI copilot to help navigate the platform and fulfil and automate workflows, such as customer journey generation or marketing campaign development;

Create the right campaigns across social media channels and email campaigns using generative AI to create the draft copy and visuals;

Build loyalty through a smart nurture program, with advanced analytics, customer behavior, sentiment tracking, and churn prediction;

Leverage AI client insights, giving detailed insights on their profile and predicting next actions;

Assist agents with AI-analyzed insights, previous call summaries, and suggested replies; and

Create conversational experiences in chatbots with virtual agents, trained and constrained on specific client datasets.

Businesses can use AI Hub as a full stack or component products to complement other tools, such as Salesforce and HubSpot.