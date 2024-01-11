Amazon's Buy with Prime Integrates with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Amazon has integrated its Buy with Prime with Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

Buy with Prime for Salesforce offers merchants several new features, including the ability for shoppers to search and filter for Prime-eligible items and purchase Prime-eligible and other items in the same order. This integration helps Salesforce merchants connect with new shoppers and increase conversion by offering free delivery, a trusted checkout experience, 24/7 live chat support, and hassle-free returns.;

Buy with Prime for Salesforce also simplifies the day-to-day merchant experience by automatically syncing with Salesforce Order Management, including orders, promotions, and catalog listings. Merchants can customize this end-to-end integration to tailor the placement and appearance of the Buy with Prime experience throughout their product, cart, and checkout pages.

"The Buy with Prime integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers merchants to offer their shoppers a new yet familiar purchasing option directly within their digital storefronts," said Peter Larsen, Amazon's vice president of Buy with Prime, in a statement. "Now with new features that build Buy with Prime seamlessly into search, cart, and checkout, Salesforce merchants have even more flexibility and functionality to provide Buy with Prime while maintaining control over their stores' look and feel." "Buy with Prime for Salesforce Commerce Cloud builds on our efforts to help e-commerce businesses drive profitable growth and superior shopping experiences," said Michael Affronti, Salesforce's senior vice president and general manager of Commerce Cloud, in a statement. "As companies look to scale and drive brand loyalty among new and returning shoppers, Buy with Prime offers Salesforce merchants a powerful tool to attract millions of Prime members and grow their businesses through the trusted Prime shopping experience."

Buy with Prime for Salesforce is available now by invitation only to select Salesforce merchants and will be available to all U.S.-based Salesforce Commerce Cloud merchants via the Salesforce AppExchange later this year.