InMoment and Bright Expand Partnership

InMoment has deepened its partnership with Bright, an immersive learning platform provider, and has developed a fully integrated, AI-powered upskilling application.

The integrated Bright and InMoment solution takes real-time InMoment data, such as handle times, error rates, net promoter scores, or customer survey scores, to identify each associate's strengths and weaknesses. Bright then automates a personalized, monthly upskilling path tailored to learners' development opportunities. The upskilling includes AI-powered simulations, during which learners are rated and coached as they speak, make decisions, and use simulated systems.