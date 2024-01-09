InMoment and Bright Expand Partnership
InMoment has deepened its partnership with Bright, an immersive learning platform provider, and has developed a fully integrated, AI-powered upskilling application.
The integrated Bright and InMoment solution takes real-time InMoment data, such as handle times, error rates, net promoter scores, or customer survey scores, to identify each associate's strengths and weaknesses. Bright then automates a personalized, monthly upskilling path tailored to learners' development opportunities. The upskilling includes AI-powered simulations, during which learners are rated and coached as they speak, make decisions, and use simulated systems.
"When companies talk about adaptive learning, they usually mean adjusting a learner's future courses based on prior quiz results," said Rob Wright, CEO of Bright, in a statement. "This is useful to a point, but it's limited to the courses and quizzes in the company's library, and it emphasizes content review over true practice and skill building. What we're doing now with InMoment is in a whole different category of personalization and automation."
"As a longtime player in the customer experience management space, we love the way this offering supports our vision of enabling an integrated CX approach by leveraging CX through EX," said Jeff Catlin, executive vice president of products at InMoment, in a statement. "Employees practice the exact conversations that we've identified are negatively impacting the customer journey. The fact that Bright and InMoment can automate this process means we are making it easier to lift the customer journey, one employee and one skillset at a time."