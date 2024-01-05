Google to Disable Cookies for 1 Percent of Chrome Users

Google yesterday began its long-awaited phase out of third-party web tracking cookies when it rolled out Tracking Protection for 1 percent of users of its Chrome browser. The company plans to disable cookies entirely by the third quarter of this year.

The extended phase-out aims to allow initial small-scale testing before it affects all Chrome users later this year. Google officials have urged companies that have relied on cookies, which enable cross-site tracking of users as they browse the web, to start auditing their cookie usage now to prepare for the impact from the change.

To ease the transition, Google is releasing new Privacy Sandbox APIs for certain use cases, including identity, advertising, and fraud detection.

Cross-site cookies have been a critical part of the web for more than a quarter of a century.

"This makes any change, especially a breaking change, a complex process that requires a coordinated and incremental approach," Google said in a blog post. "While the additional cookie attributes and new privacy-focused APIs account for the majority of use cases, there are specific scenarios where we want to ensure we do not break the experience for people using those sites.

"As with many previous deprecations on the web, we understand there are cases where sites need extra time to make the necessary changes. When it comes to privacy-related changes like this, we also have to balance that against the best interests of people using the web," the company said further.

Google says this change will improve user privacy and security while providing website owners tools to sustain their businesses without third-party cookies.

However, uncertainty remains around how the ad ecosystem will adapt.

"Google's initial step on third-party cookie removal is both expected and heavily delayed. Other web browsers and mobile applications have already moved far beyond this. The writing has been on the wall for many years now with regards to third-party cookies, and this will continue to create gaps in data and analysis for some of the largest investments brands make: advertising and media," says Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus. "The brands that have adopted true, first-party data strategies will be the ones who prosper in the coming years because they will be able to better understand their investments and ultimately build better experiences for their consumers."

Carol Howley, chief marketing officer of Exclaimer, an email marketing solutions provider, maintains that Google's cookies phase out "leaves no room for mismanagement of data. As we approach a zero-click world, marketers must now explore alternative strategies to achieve desired results and address the challenges posed by limitations in data tracking."

Marketers, she adds, "need to look into diversifying tactics to target customers across content, search and paid looking for ways to offer new users the choice to submit personal information. Partnership, influencers and review sites are also worth exploring to compensate for the loss of reach via third-party cookies."

Alexandra Theriault, chief growth officer of data solutions company Lotame, notes that Google is playing catch-up.";Let's not forget that 30 percent to 50 percent of the web already blocks third-party cookies in Safari and Firefox by default, and that has yet to spur meaningful adoption of third-party cookieless solutions from brands and agencies. Google adding 1 percent of their piece of the pie isn't going to drive the intended reaction necessary to prepare the industry for the end of the year.";

The moves by Google, though, could have unwanted consequences, she warns. "Google's watered-down targeting capabilities that may offer targeting are a far cry from the precision agencies and brands are accustomed to. The result will be worse-performing campaigns, a hit to most publisher's yield, and less relevant ads for consumers."

Jeremy Haft, chief revenue officer of Digital Remedy, a performance marketing firm, has a more guarded outlook.

"My bet is that Google will back off from the full depreciation of cookies; however, if this initial test proves to be successful, this could impact many facets of the advertising ecosystem," he says. "For starters, advertisers will have limited ability to target their most-sought-after audiences as their options to identify and segment those audiences will become limited. Measurement and attribution models will break due to data being more difficult to action by channel, partner, and media type.Lastly, personalization of the consumer ad experience will take a hit, leading to more generic and less targeted messaging and creative."

Mateusz Jedrocha, vice president of branding solutions at Adlook, sees Google's initial 1 percent deprecation of cookies as "a crucial first step in assessing the viability of a cookieless environment.

"A gradual and transparent expansion of cookieless traffic is necessary for a comprehensive understanding and adaptation to this new landscape,"he adds.

Uri Lichter, CEO of adtech company Intango, agrees. "After a prolonged wait, the rollout of the third-party cookie deprecation is finally upon us. This development underscores the escalating concerns for privacy among both advertisers and end-users, leaving Google with no choice but to address the issue head on. While navigating this transition poses a considerable challenge, it marks a crucial first step in adapting to the evolving landscape.

"However, it's important to acknowledge that the necessary adjustments in the market are still a work in progress. Despite the hurdles, this marks a pivotal moment for advertisers. It signals the need to shift focus toward solutions that don't rely on third-party data collected from cookies yet are capable of delivering exceptional performance. Adapting to these changes now will be instrumental in staying ahead in the dynamic landscape of digital advertising," he concludes.