Language I/O Adds Support for Salesforce Messaging and Google LLMs

Language I/O, a provider of real-time translation technology, has added support for the Salesforce Messaging version of Salesforce Service Cloud within the Language I/O translation apps for Salesforce and integrated a Zero Data Retention version of the Google PaLM large language model into its Smart Model Selection component.

Messaging, a Salesforce product that supports social messaging channels like WhatsApp, SMS, and Facebook, has been expanded to support Salesforce's new Enhanced Messaging interface and the new InApp and Web Messaging channels. Users can now leverage Messaging to communicate with customers across multiple channels.

The addition of Google's PaLM to Language I/O's Smart Model Selection enables users to harness LLMs for use cases where they outperform traditional, neural machine translation engines. Additionally, API users can tap into LLM technology to optimize translations. The company's Language AI platform provides context-aware translation, Zero Data Retention security, and streamlined onboarding for new support agents.