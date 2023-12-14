Folloze Launches GeneratorAI

Folloze today released GeneratorAI, a content engine for marketers to create targeted and personalized campaign experiences at scale.

Folloze GeneratorAI is built on the personalized engagement capabilities within Folloze AI, its content recommendation and buyer insight engine. It also leverages Folloze Experience templates to simplify how marketers build targeted campaign experiences for buyers at any stage of their journeys, providing a layer of generative AI to support on-demand, rapid board-building for any scenario.

Within the Folloze Buyer Experience Platform, GeneratorAI uses simple prompts, based on organizations' broader business, marketing or product messaging to provide AI-generated content that aligns with their outcomes and goals.