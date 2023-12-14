Folloze Launches GeneratorAI
Folloze today released GeneratorAI, a content engine for marketers to create targeted and personalized campaign experiences at scale.
Folloze GeneratorAI is built on the personalized engagement capabilities within Folloze AI, its content recommendation and buyer insight engine. It also leverages Folloze Experience templates to simplify how marketers build targeted campaign experiences for buyers at any stage of their journeys, providing a layer of generative AI to support on-demand, rapid board-building for any scenario.
Within the Folloze Buyer Experience Platform, GeneratorAI uses simple prompts, based on organizations' broader business, marketing or product messaging to provide AI-generated content that aligns with their outcomes and goals.
"We are witnessing a transformational change powered by AI that influences every aspect of the B2B [go-to-market] process. After the initial excitement around generative AI, now businesses are looking to embed these capabilities in a way that drives clear business value," said David Brutman, chief product officer and co-founder of Folloze, in a statement. "We are excited to add generative AI capabilities with the release of Folloze GeneratorAI to drive higher performance and quality in customer engagement. This, together with our content recommendation capabilities and content classification, provide marketers with powerful insights and the ability to create smart, agile, and relevant experiences at scale."