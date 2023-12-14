Salesforce Unveils Apple, Google, LinkedIn Integrations at World Tour NYC

Salesforce, on its World Tour stop in New York today, announced an expansion of its partnership with Apple to bring Apple innovations into Service Cloud and Field Service; Data Cloud integrations with LinkedIn and Google; significant updates to its Einstein 1 Platform, adding the Data Cloud Vector Database and Einstein Copilot Search; and Unlimited Edition+, a comprehensive suite for data, artificial intelligence, and CRM with streamlined pricing and packaging.

The Apple collaboration has resulted in Apple Messages for Business in Salesforce Service Cloud, which allows consumers to connect with customer support, get personalized shopping recommendations, schedule appointments, complete purchases with Apple Pay, track shipments, and more, all within the Messages app. Agents can manage these conversations in Service Cloud and access customer data.

Also new is an integration of Apple ARKit within the Salesforce Field Service Mobile App. With the ARKit, field technicians can create detailed 3D renderings of large areas, measure spaces, and map objects using image capture.

The new Salesforce Field Service iOS widget gives field service technicians a quick view of key account information, such as upcoming appointments, work order details, and directions to their worksites, directly on their iPhone home screens.

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Apple, further integrating the world's #1 AI CRM with Apple's incredible business devices and apps," said Ryan Nichols, chief product officer of Service Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "These features are helping companies implement cutting-edge technology and augmented reality in a practical way, improving every interaction a company has with its customers."

The Salesforce Data Cloud integrations with Google Display and Video 360 and LinkedIn help Salesforce customers connect their first-party data and execute automated, personalized advertising campaigns across Google and LinkedIn. With these new capabilities, advertisers can do the following:

Create connected advertising experiences across display, video, TV, audio, and other channels with Google Display and Video 360.

Target a network of more than 1 billion active professionals on LinkedIn based on job title, function, industry, and more.

Improve ad effectiveness with a complete customer profile that natively unifies customer data across marketing, commerce, sales, service, or any touchpoint.

Increase efficiency by delivering the right message to the right person at the right time with rapidly updated segment memberships, near real-time data sharing with ad partners, and suppressing users that have already purchased or have open Service Cloud cases.

"Advertisers are constantly under pressure to acquire new customers, deliver personalized experiences across channels, and increase margins. These new partnerships expand Data Cloud's digital ad ecosystem to new platforms, so businesses can connect every moment in the customer journey, delivering greater loyalty and better business outcomes," said Steve Hammond, executive vice president and general manager of Marketing Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement.

The new Data Cloud Vector Database will allow users to bring unified business data into any AI prompt so they can deploy trusted, relevant generative AI across all Salesforce applications.

Built into the Einstein 1 Platform, it will also power Einstein Copilot Search, enhancing Einstein Copilot, Salesforce's generative AI assistant, with AI search capabilities. These AI search capabilities can interpret and respond to complex queries from users by tapping into diverse data sources, including unstructured data. And, the new integration of source citations enhance confidence in the AI- generated insights.

"The Data Cloud Vector Database relieves the challenge of costly and complex processes to harness the value of unstructured data. Now, our customers can reason over their full spectrum of their enterprise data to power their business applications more effectively. By integrating both structured and unstructured data, our new Data Cloud Vector Database transforms all business data, from emails to documents to transcripts to social media posts, into valuable insights. This advancement in Data Cloud, coupled with the power of LLMs, is a game-changer, fostering a data-driven ecosystem where AI, CRM, automation, Einstein Copilot, and analytics turn data into actionable intelligence and drive innovation," said Rahul Auradkar, executive vice president and general manager of Unified Data Services & Einstein at Salesforce, in a statement.

The final innovation, the Unlimited Edition+, powered by the Einstein 1 Platform, will help businesses access Salesforce technology across Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Einstein AI, Data Cloud, Slack, Tableau, and Industries in a single offering.

The Sales Cloud UE+ includes everything in the Sales Cloud Unlimited edition, plus Data Cloud, Einstein Credits, Enablement, Sales Planning, Maps, Revenue Intelligence, Slack, and Slack Sales Elevate.

Service Cloud UE+ includes everything in the Service Cloud Unlimited edition, plus Data Cloud, Einstein Credits, Service Cloud Voice, Digital Engagement, Feedback Management, Self-Service, Slack, and CRM Analytics.

UE+ for Industries includes Unlimited+ for Sales and Service together with industry-specific data models and capabilities to help customers drive faster time-to-value within the following sectors:

Financial Services Cloud UE+ for Sales and Financial Services Cloud UE+ for Service helps banks, asset management, and insurance agencies connect all of their customer data on one platform and embed AI to deliver personalized financial engagement, at scale.

Health Cloud UE+ for Service helps healthcare, pharmaceutical, and other medical organizations improve response times at their contact centers and offer digital healthcare services with built-in intelligence, real-time collaboration, and a 360-degree view of every patient, provider, and partner.

Manufacturing Cloud UE+ for Sales brings together tools for manufacturing organizations to build their data foundations, embed AI capabilities across the sales cycle.