VideoAmp Releases Commingled Identity Solution

VideoAmp today launched its Commingled Identity (ID) solution that integrates identity assets from multiple providers into one graph.

VideoAmp leverages clean room technology to ingest identifiers like hashed emails, signed-in users, IP addresses, and device IDs in a way that never exposes personal identifiers to VideoAmp, its partners, or clients.

VideoAmp's graph serves as an enduring, single source of truth that intelligently maps consumers throughout their entire journeys, cross-referencing commonalities in identifiers, geographic and demographic metadata, and time. It commingles identity assets from providers like Experian, Verisk, and LiveIntent into a complete view of an audience.