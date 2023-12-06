Revenue Grid Launches Winter 23 Release

Revenue Grid a revenue operations and intelligence platform provider, today launched its Winter 23 product release with enhanced artificial intelligence and data-capturing technology to unlock revenue opportunities and discover actionable insights.

New features and enhancements in Revenue Grid's Winter 23 Release include the following:

Generative Signals, which can recommend tailored content to individual users and provide instant AI summaries of opportunities, status, next steps, and personalized action items consolidated within a unified view that taps into historical work and CRM data.

The Signals Library, a collection of dedicated best practices for every sales persona to explore, configure, and unlock valuable automation.

Signals Builder, which allows teams to integrate Signals into the Revenue Grid environment.

Enhanced Report Collaboration that allows sales teams to optimize the sales workflow and foster alignment through shared reports, integrate and validate data, tailor reports to each user's needs, and align with individual preferences and workflow.

Salesforce Lightning Out, streamlining the integration of Salesforce functionalities into external web pages or applications.

Revenue Grid's Sidebar, a cloud application that provides two-way data synchronization between CRM systems and Exchange mailboxs, enabling direct data input into Salesforce.