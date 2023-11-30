ServiceNow Expands Collaboration with AWS

ServiceNow has inked a five-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make the ServiceNow Platform and full suite of solutions available as a software-as-a-service (Saas) offering in the AWS Marketplace and to co-develop and launch industry-specific, artificial intelligence-powered business applications to host on AWS and list in AWS Marketplace. The companies will also apply their generative AI engineering expertise to new automation applications, with an initial emphasis on transforming manufacturing, supply chain, call centers, and cloud transformation use cases.

The integrated ServiceNow and AWS solutions for customers that are native to AWS include the following:

AI Call center solution: ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) integrated with Amazon Connect allows businesses to stand-up advanced contact centers powered by AWS AI technology and ServiceNow workflows to streamline case management. Calls can leverage ServiceNow Now Assist and Amazon AI-powered analytics to detect sentiment, conversation characteristics, and contact themes to provide the agent with relevant knowledge articles and contextual information .

Cloud transformation solution: Establishes a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCOE) with the ServiceNow platform to allow for comprehensive visibility of cloud workloads and accelerate cloud adoption within the cloud service catalog. The solution identifies workloads to move to AWS based on existing capacity and business use and allows customers to choose where to host their data and apps and then recommends data transfers and takes over operation of the workflows within the cloud.