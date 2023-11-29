Zoom Launches Zoom Surveys

Zoom today launched Zoom Surveys to help companies create and edit surveys and polls and share them with employees, customers, and more.

Zoom Surveys extends Zoom's in-meeting and webinar capabilities with a stand-alone option. Now, users can interact with their audience via links and collect aggregated results at no additional cost for Zoom One and Zoom Contact Center customers.

Zoom Surveys' key features include the following:

Customization: Companies can customize the image banner with their own logo or brand visual, as well as select the background color from a predefined range or add their own color code.

Question Skip Logic Survey owners can build unique paths for each respondent based on their answers.

Default Surveys: Users can set up and define a default survey to automatically go out to all meeting and webinar attendees.

Enhanced Results View: Survey owners can aggregate results in different ways, with a comprehensive response overview of all collected data, or broken out by meeting, webinar, link, or individual responses.

Single Digital Library: All surveys and polls can be created and data reviewed within each user's personal library.

Zoom Surveys is an expansion of Zoom's collaboration and productivity platform, including Team Chat, Whiteboard, Phone, Scheduler, Clips, and Workvivo.