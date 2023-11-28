Xactly Launches Its Fall 23 Release

Xactly, a provider of revenue solutions, has added capabilities as part of the Fall '23 release, aimed at enhancing agility in sales performance management and revenue intelligence.

The new capabilities are CRM Assignments, Future Period Forecasting, Operational Reporting, and Workspaces.

CRM Assignments is a complementary module to Xactly's incentive compensation management tool within Salesforce, CRM Accelerator. With it, users can adapt to diverse workflows and assign credit in Salesforce, whether real-time or batch-based, using a rules engine for various objects, like opportunities, accounts, or custom objects.

AI-Assisted Future Period Forecasting enables organizations to project sales and commission forecasts up to a year into the future by leveraging advanced pipeline analytics and predictive capabilities.

Operational Reporting enables users to integrate extensive data into reports and dashboards, whether sourced from Xactly or external platforms, fully optimized for mobile use.

Workspaces is tailored to users in Sales Performance Management and allows them to customize workspaces and navigation structures to align with their distinctive workflows and tasks.