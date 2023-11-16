CallTrackingMetrics Deepens Zoom Integration and Launches LeadReactor

CallTrackingMetrics, a conversation analytics company, has expanded its Zoom integration and introduced LeadReactor.

The updated Zoom integration lets users view Zoom calls directly alongside phone calls, chats, texts, and forms in the CallTrackingMetrics dashboard and manage all their customer communications from one central hub, generate comprehensive reports, and, use AI-powered tools like CallTrackingMetrics' AskAI, to learn intelligent, previously untapped insights immediately following those meetings.

LeadReactor is an outbound calling solution to maximize agent productivity by using advanced technology to make calls in the background and connect to an agent only when a live person answers. It can also leave personalized voicemail messages.

When used with CallTrackingMetrics' AskAI and ChatAI, users can automatically sift through large amounts of data to qualify and surface the best leads then automate workflows around the next steps.