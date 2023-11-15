Salesforce Adds AI-Powered Innovations to Sales Cloud

Salesforce today launched artificial intelligence and data innovations in Sales Cloud, including embedded AI assistant Copilot for Sales.

These innovations provide sellers AI-powered tools to streamline research and manual tasks like summarizing meetings and creating emails. New capabilities also connect real-time internal Salesforce and external data to build prospect lists, identify buyer intent, optimize performance indicators, and bring Sales Cloud directly into Outlook, Gmail, and web browsers.

The innovations include the following:

Copilot for Sales, which gives sellers an AI assistant to research accounts, update their CRM records, and prepare for meetings from anywhere, including their mobile device and browser.

AI-powered Call Summarization and Exploration, which automatically extracts call details, helping reps create and share meeting summaries with their teams.

Sales Email, which uses generative AI to create personalized outreach emails for common sales scenarios, such as introductions or follow-up notes, in the seller's unique tone and style.

Automated Prospecting, powered by Data Cloud, which unifies internal Salesforce and external data in real-time to create prospect lists based on account segmentation, customer fit, and buyer engagement scores to help sellers engage customers when they're most likely to purchase. These scores can include metrics such as recent company expansion and levels of relationships with decision makers.

Process Intelligence, to build data models from internal and external data sources to optimize performance indicators, such as win rate or attrition metrics.

Sales Cloud Everywhere, which lets sellers bring the power of Sales Cloud to Outlook, Gmail, and web browsers to manage opportunities, update accounts, and look up CRM data from wherever they're working. Additionally, it streamlines email communication by auto-generating and sending emails directly from these platforms.