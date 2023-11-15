Verint Financial Compliance Achieves Microsoft Co-sell-Ready Status
Verint Financial Compliance has earned co-sell-ready status with Microsoft and is now available in the Microsoft AppSource Marketplace for use on Azure.
Earning co-sell ready status enables Verint to work even more closely with Microsoft.
Verint Financial Compliance on Azure provides a global archive with access and compliance controls. The solution can be combined with Verint recording bots to manage the archiving, storage, and retention of recorded conversations to Azure Blob Storage. It/'s a full capture, archive, and analysis solution with compliance controls on all modalities in Microsoft Teams. It combines capture for voice, video, and channel-based chat, including persistent chat, modern attachments, memes, and gifs. This capture functionality also includes transcription, automated language detection, and artificial intelligence-driven biometric and sentiment insights.
"We are excited to expand on our long-standing partnership with Microsoft in the financial sector by building on the compliance capabilities already in place," said John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Verint, in a statement. "Verint Financial Compliance in the AppSource Marketplace gives banks and financial services worldwide an industry-leading compliance solution to help overcome complex compliance challenges while reducing operational costs."
