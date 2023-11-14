DQ Global Launches DQ for Excel

DQ Global has launched DQ for Excel, a suite of data quality improvement add-ons for Microsoft Excel.

The DQ for Excel B2B data acquisition tools, known as MarketBase, are powered by Experian's BusinessView data from more than 25 sources.

Key features of DQ for Excel include the following:

No code add-ons that work seamlessly within the Excel interface.

The ability to choose the type of companies and contacts to target using a broad selection of business criteria.

The ability to detect and rectify poor quality or inaccurate customer data within Excel spreadsheets with built-in data cleansing capabilities.

Verification and validation capabilities.