Gong Integrates with G2

Revenue intelligence platform provider Gong has integrated its Gong Engage AI-driven sales engagement solution with G2 Buyer Intent data, which surfaces crucial account intelligence, including the research, engagement, and buying patterns taking place on G2's software marketplace.

This insight is aligned to account activity timelines alongside other sales touchpoints in Gong, to power targeted and personalized guidance for sales reps and managers. It also includes buyer behavior and purchase intent signals for specific products and category solutions.

With this integration, G2 and Gong customers with access to Gong Deals and/or Engage can do the following:

Identify revenue opportunities among the 80 million people who vsit G2 each year to discover tools and solutions

Build targeted account outreach and personalize interactions with account intelligence data that includes intent signals combined with other account touchpoints and recommended contacts.

Centralize team workflows and guide reps' attention to the deal insights that matter most and the deals with the highest likelihood to close.

Prioritize deals in Engage based on those in-market on G2.