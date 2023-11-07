Act-On Expands Integrations

Act-On Software, a provider of marketing automation solutions, is expanding integration options with advanced webhooks technology to create a single source of truth for customer behavior data that resides in Act-On's marketing automation platform.

Act-On's newest integrations include the following:

Leading CRM systems, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle Netsuite, SugarCRM, and Zendesk Sell, for marketing and sales teams to sync data for segmentation, reporting, sales insights, and forms.

Webinar, social media, SMS messaging, and data enhancement/augmentation solutions.

Other marketing solutions via rest API, external services such as Zapier and Cazoomi, simple FTP sync, and HTTP requests.

Data sharing with Act-On's Customer Data Lake on Snowflake and AWS and Act-On Data Studio, providing access to reporting in external business intelligence systems like Salesforce's Tableau or Microsoft's PowerBI.

"Data and system extensibility is key to intelligent marketing," Act-On CEO Kate Johnson said in a statement. "Through comprehensive integration strategy, advanced analytics, and AI everywhere, Act-On is charting the course for marketing automation 3.0."

With this latest release of advanced webhooks technology, Act-On enables the following: