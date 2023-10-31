TikTok Integrates with Salesforce Marketing Cloud

TikTok today unveiled a lead generation integration for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, which introduces a no-code solution that enables TikTok advertisers to capture leads from TikTok and transfer them directly to Salesforce Marketing Cloud. This new integration will be available on Salesforce's AppExchange.

"TikTok enables brands to reach and engage with new audiences and communities they otherwise would not have been connected with before. Powered by the new way people discover and connect with businesses, we are excited to partner with SalesForce to help advertisers capture the engaging TikTok community and turn them into leads," Lorry Destainville, head of product partnerships at TikTok, said in a blog post.