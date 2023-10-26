Deloitte and ServiceNow Expand Alliance

Deloitte and ServiceNow have expanded their alliance to integrate ServiceNow's Now Assist generative artificial intelligence capabilities with Deloitte's managed services. Deloitte will also use ServiceNow's platform to scale its client operate services globally.

"With generative AI at the heart of our expanded alliance, Deloitte and ServiceNow are positioned to help organizations realize their business transformation agendas through end-to-end operate solutions," said Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte's global CEO, in a statement. "Leading organizations are seeking industry-tailored technology solutions to accelerate the time to value, which is exactly what our expanded alliance will deliver." "Deloitte's commitment to enhance their service offerings with ServiceNow's Now Assist generative AI capabilities demonstrates its market-leading innovation on behalf of customers around the world," said ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott in a statement. "This kind of co-development creates a fly-wheel effect for businesses [where] more use cases drive more workflow automation. Together, ServiceNow and Deloitte can deliver superior digital transformation to help customers in every industry improve their business."

OperateEdge, Deloitte's operate management and delivery platform, combines data, tools, and knowledge driven by Deloitte's methodologies, industry standards, and AI practices for the management of customer service, incidents, HR service delivery, and more.

The two companies also plan on delivering transformation across industries and business areas, including supply chain, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and sustainability.

Deloitte and ServiceNow are building on an 11-year alliance. Most recently, Deloitte launched a dedicated ServiceNow Assets & Solutions Group (ASG) to harness the power of the ServiceNow platform to deliver industry-specific outcomes for customers.