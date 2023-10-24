Openprise Launches DataOps for RevOps

Openprise, a provider of revenue operations data automation, today introduced DataOps for RevOps, expanding the Openprise RevOps Data Automation (RDA) Cloud.

These capabilities bring a no-code, agile approach to revenue, data quality, enrichment, and orchestration across systems.

New Openprise RDA Cloud capabilities include the following:

"The transformation of modern RevOps continues to gather pace, and Openprise is committed to continuing to lead the charge in delivering best-in-class RevOps data automation solutions to our customers," said Ed King, founder and CEO of Openprise, in a statement. "By integrating new DataOps for RevOps capabilities within the RDA Cloud, we've made it easy for RevOps teams to enrich, enhance, and manage their data by leveraging today's AI/ML innovations without requiring IT assistance and given them the necessary tools to make data work for their revenue-generating strategies."