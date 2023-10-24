GoTo Adds Nearly 60 Security Features, Integrations, and AI Advancements

GoTo, a provider of solutions for IT management, support, and business communications, today introduced nearly 60 product updates across its portfolio, which includes GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, and LogMeIn Rescue.

The latest product releases from GoTo deliver the following:

Enhanced security and compliance forIT management tools in GoTo Resolve to keep third-party applications on managed devices updated.

GoTo Resolve Asset Management, which protects businesses by tracking, monitoring, and managing their inventory of IT hardware assets to increase productivity, identify devices and users, and ensure compliance.

Integrations between GoTo Resolve and Logitech for CollabOS to provide remote access for video conferencing hardware.

A new dashboard in Go To Resolve for real-time visibility into key device monitoring and helpdesk metrics, and the ability to customize email addresses for helpdesk service.

GoTo Connect updates that enhance collaboration with remote control meetings, shared inbox assignment visibility, and network probe alerts to proactively address potential network issues before they escalate.

GoTo Resolve Helpline, which gives end users an additional channel for support and generates AI-powered troubleshooting tips while they wait for an agent.

AI Chat Analysis for GoTo Connect, which instantly assesses customer satisfaction and generates concise summaries.

GoTo Connect SMS call flow, which delivers SMS messaging into communication flows with a drag and drop.

Dynamic contact matching in GoTo Connect, which manages contact information with delete, search, and sort functionality.

Rescue now offers support for Intel vPro-enabled devices, allowing for support of out-of-band devices, as well as expanded OS support, including Linux improvements and support for Chromebooks.

In-session VoIP capabilities in Go To Resolve to provide real-time verbal assistance in remote support sessions.

A new agent softphone for Go To Connect, with access to contact information while on a call, flexible meeting session layouts, and contact segmentation to organize and communicate with customers by group.