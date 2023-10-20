3 Tried-and-True Strategies for Using Content in Sales Enablement

At its core, sales is a human experience. No matter what the product is, the best sales experiences do more than sell you on the product; they create connections and solve a problem.

So where does content marketing fall in terms of sales enablement tools? It's an opportunity to build bridges with prospective customers and fill in the gaps that are often left over after sales conversations. Phone calls, Zoom meetings, and in-person meetups are a great way to put a face to a name, but they don't always allow for the most in-depth discussions.

The true value of content marketing is that it empowers your team to go that extra mile for prospects without breaking the bank. Whether it's a how-to article, an awareness-building piece of thought leadership content, a case study detailing your client success stories, or the latest version of your sales deck, written sales enablement material is another chance to engage, educate, and nurture prospects.

When are the best times to introduce content into the sale process, you might ask? Try the following outreach points:

1. Reconnecting

These are the good, old-fashioned "just following up with you" messages. Like student loan statements or sickness right before vacation, it can be an unwelcome annoyance. And on top of that, it provides zero value; it's literally saying to the lead, "Hey, I'm still here!"

Now, imagine that same follow-up headlined by sales content like a published article or an infographic. Rather than filling up an inbox with weeks and weeks of "just checking in" messages, provide examples to your target audience showcasing how you can serve them and ease their pain points.

Send materials that illustrate your value and show how your expertise can make their lives a little easier. As cliché as it sounds, when you show rather than tell, those "let's reconnect" emails ring a little less hollow.

2. Reassuring

The first sales touchpoint can be a lot like packing for a two-week trip in just a carry-on: You're trying to cram a lot into a small space. So think a few steps ahead. Create a library of sales enablement content that answers the most common questions salespeople hear.

If leads are always asking about budget, create a deck that stacks your prices up against competitors. If they're worried about prolonged processes, a video or infographic could highlight the simplicity you bring to the table.

Send this content to the prospect before that initial call so you can jump right in. Or if a question came up on the call that you find a great piece of content for, send it over after the call and get another call on the books to discuss it further. Leads' time is valuable, but so is your expertise. Sales content can continuously reassure customers of your value.

3. Relating

Your salespeople are likely the faces leads will most closely associate with your company. The more credible and reassuring they are, the more at ease leads will feel about giving you their business.

That's why it's valuable to encourage your salespeople to pour their own subject matter expertise into content that helps build their own brands. Encourage them to use their social channels to showcase their thought leadership by sharing your brand's content, writing original posts about their subject matter expertise, or even republishing their bylined blog posts as articles on LinkedIn.

Give your team the freedom to create thoughtful sales enablement materials that establish their own personal brands while following existing brand guidelines and promoting your business objectives. Treat their personal brands as an extension of your company's to widen your reach as a friendly, trusted, and effective potential partner.

The written word can humanize the sales process just as much as an in-person or over-the-phone conversations. Make content marketing a regular part of your sales journey to assure leads you're a company whose services and mission align with their needs.

Kelsey Raymond is chief operating officer of Intero Digital, a 350-person digital marketing agency. Raymond has more than a decade of experience helping businesses achieve their growth goals through digital marketing strategies. She leads a team of experts in content marketing, PR, web design and development, Amazon marketing, social media, video, and graphic design.