Invoca Adds to Signal AI

Invoca, a provider of conversation artificial intelligence for marketing and sales, has enhanced its Signal AI suite and introduced Signal AI Studio, a solution that empowers businesses to create custom AI models that automatically unlock insights from phone conversations.

Additionally, Invoca introduced Topic Explorer and GPT Call Analysis as part of Invoca Labs, along with several other AI innovations.

"Businesses are getting inundated with claims of AI's vast promise, but few solutions have made a meaningful difference in helping companies grow revenue," said Nathan Ziv, senior vice president of product at Invoca, in a statement. "With Signal AI, you don't need to be a data scientist to unlock the power of AI. Now, any user can drive revenue by unlocking breakthrough insights from the buying journey, especially the moment of truth where consumers make critical purchase decisions. AI models custom-trained for your business deliver the most accurate insights, and now with Signal AI Studio, marketing and contact center teams can create them faster than ever."

With Signal AI Studio, businesses can train custom AI models to detect insights from every customer conversation. Revenue teams can optimize marketing spend and agent performance by surfacing previously unknown insights to do the following:

Automatically capture insights from phone conversations at scale to understand caller intent and product or service interest, the conversation outcome, topics discussed, and the performance of the agent on the call.

Create custom AI models by typing in an insight, such as if an agent is receiving a high-value service call, booked an appointment, or gave a proper greeting. Signal AI Studio then shows specific moments from relevant calls to review and creates an algorithm to classify similar conversations in the future. Signal AI Studio then automatically transcribes examples from previous calls it believes fit that insight, and the user confirms if the AI's suggestion is correct.

Automate follow-up actions with integrations through Invoca Exchange, including Google, Facebook, Adobe, and Salesforce, and generate smart alerts, quality assurance scorecards, and customizable reporting.

Invoca also updated the Signal AI suite to help companies use AI to turn conversations into insights. New enhancements empower users to do the following:

Automatically capture data for campaign reporting and audience retargeting: Signal AI Autocapture uses AI-powered named entity recognition (NER) to extract first-party data from conversations to enrich the customer profile. This data can be used to improve campaign reporting, audience retargeting, and lead follow-up efforts.

Turn call recordings into transcripts: Invoca's new transcription engine, powered by generative AI trained on more than 700,000 hours of audio data, turns call recordings into text.

Track caller and agent sentiment separately throughout the call using neural network models to categorize caller and agent sentiment separately. Contact center managers can see how effectively each agent turns a caller's negative sentiment into a positive resolution, or vice versa, and coach agents accordingly.

Invoca also launched two early-stage Invoca Labs features that give users access to GPT-powered insights and analysis using experimental AI to do the following: