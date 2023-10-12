Conga Launches Conga Sign and Conga Composer on Revenue Lifecycle Cloud

Conga, a provider of revenue lifecycle management solutions has added to its electronic signature and document generation solutions, Conga Sign and Conga Composer and launched them on the new Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud.

Conga Composer works alongside Conga Sign to generate documents for signature. Both products will be hosted on the Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud, letting customers use Conga's solutions on the interface of their choosing. This includes a new web application, a Salesforce connector, or APIs that can be embedded directly into a website, portal, or application. Conga Sign and Conga Composer are also now available on the AWS Marketplace,.

Conga Composer can now receive data from any CRM, enterprise resource planning, or data source to populate and create documents individually or in bulk via automation, while Conga Sign will enable a more feature-rich, secure, and internationally compliant contract solution that can be integrated into each stage of the revenue lifecycle.

The following updates are additional enhancements to Conga's product suite:

Conga Contract Intelligence will roll out custom AI models for early adopters and APIs, syncing data from the Conga Platform to Salesforce and more.

Conga Contracts for Salesforce will integrate with Salesforce Revenue Cloud for easier creation of contract clauses. Additional obligation management features will allow customers to set up obligation bundles, create clauses in the library, automatically generate obligations at the start of a contract and more.

Conga Manage and Fulfill will be releasing invoice summaries, draft usage rating, and split billing to automate and streamline billing processes.